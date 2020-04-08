ELECTION: When will results for South Burnett be finalised?

NO RESULT: Residents have been waiting for more than a week to find out who will be the mayor of the South Burnett Regional Council and Division 6 councillor.

Residents have been waiting for more than a week to find out who will be the mayor of the South Burnett Regional Council and Division 6 councillor.

IT'S BEEN more than a week since residents took to the polls to cast their votes for the region's next sitting council.

The ECQ received a staggering amount of postal votes in the 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At 3pm this afternoon Mayoral and Division 6 candidates were still waiting to find out their future as the polling figures hadn't changed since earlier in the week.

A spokeswoman from the Electoral Commission of Queensland said they were edging closer to delivering a final outcome for the community.

"A number of postal votes have arrived at ECQ and are currently being securely transported to the South Burnett Regional Council elections Returning Officer," she said.

"On arrival, the postal votes will be designated to their respective divisions before being opened, assessed for formality, and included in the count.

"A declaration is only made when the outcome is mathematically certain.

"The percentage currently shown at 81.90 per cent is the percentage of total enrolled electors in the division, not the percentage of total votes."

Businessman Brett Otto still maintains a small lead in front of incumbent mayor Keith Campbell for the top spot.

The mayoral candidate and newcomer, Otto currently sits at 39.75 per cent of votes, edging ahead of Campbell who has 36.61 per cent of votes.

There is still 17.63 per cent of mayor votes to be counted, but fellow candidates Abigail Andersson (15.06 per cent) and Toni Ralph (8.58 per cent) have been far left behind in the race for the 2020 South Burnett mayor.

Division six's incumbent councillor Ros Heit only manages a 0.5 per cent lead in front of newcomer Scott (Hook) Henschen in one of the closest elections for a division.

There is still 18.1 per cent of votes to be counted for division six.

More information to come.