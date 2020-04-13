ELECTION: Winner of Division 6 declared after vote count

ELECTION 2020: The candidates for Division six were incumbent councillor Ros Heit and first time nominee Scott 'Hook' Henschen. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ELECTION 2020: The candidates for Division six were incumbent councillor Ros Heit and first time nominee Scott 'Hook' Henschen. Photo: Laura Blackmore

IN A nailbiting finish, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has declared a winner for Division 6 more than two weeks after the polls closed.

After the first round of counting on Wednesday, April 8, incumbent councillor Ros Heit had the lead on 1522 over first time nominee Scott 'Hook' Henschen who was on 1518.

However, after another round of counting the results showed the votes had flipped.

According to Hook's official Facebook page, the ECQ declared his victory late this afternoon with him sitting on 1522 votes over Heit who received 1518.

The candidates had been waiting for the results since the local government was held on March 28.

The final results for Divison 6 in the South Burnett Regional Council 2020 election. Electoral Commission of Queensland

Facebook friends were quick to congratulate him on his win.

Harold Buchholz said, "Well done Councillor "Scott Hook Henschen". Now the hard work really begins. My thanks to your great team working behind you during your campaign. Play hard. Play fair."

Another friend Geoff Hopper said, "Congratulations Scott, I have been watching the on going result from a far, a draw out process but it was worth the wait. Congratulations again, well done."

Anne Kinsella said, "Congratulations, well done. You are the man for the job."

The mayoral position is the final spot on council to be declared by the ECQ.