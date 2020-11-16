Electricity to be shut off after car slams into power pole

A car has smashed into a pole on Knight Street in Kingaroy. Photo/Tristan Evert

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a traffic crash in Kingaroy.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed crews attended the scene where a car had slammed into a power pole at 3.13pm on Knight street.

A spokeswoman confirmed one patient was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

An Ergon Energy spokesman confirmed crews had attended the scene and investigated the damage to the pole.

"The pole will need to be replaced," the spokesman said.

He confirmed crews were returning to the crash site to begin replacing the power pole, and that power would need to be disconnected during the process.

The power cut will be limited to the immediate are near the site.

It is not clear when power will be disconnected but it is expected to be for approximately two hours.