Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elite school’s board under fire after principal’s exit

by Greg Stolz
6th Jul 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UNITING Church leaders are "seriously considering" spilling the board of an elite Brisbane college after the shock resignation of its principal, an insider says.

James Sloman resigned as principal of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys College at Manly West on Friday.

It followed an independent investigation into claims of "inappropriate, intimidating and belittling" behaviour by Mr Sloman, who had been on extended leave since January.

The long-serving principal strenuously denied the allegations and launched a 'stop bullying' complaint against the colleges with the Fair Work Commission.

James Sloman resigned as principal on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
James Sloman resigned as principal on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling


Mr Sloman resigned amid the investigation, which will no longer continue. No findings were ever made.

Reports at the weekend alleged Mr Sloman had demanded more than $2 million, or seven years' salary, to go.

A senior Uniting Church insider said the synod was considering spilling the board over concerns about its handling of the situation.

"James has conducted himself with enormous integrity … in the face of enormous pressure," the source said.

Moreton Bay College. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Moreton Bay College. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar


He said the synod was frustrated with some of its school boards after the departure of principals at other Uniting Church-run schools in recent years including Flo Kearney at Somerville House and Kathy Bishop at Clayfield College.

A Moreton College staffer said Mr Sloman was a "wonderful leader and mentor".

Originally published as Elite school's board under fire after principal's sudden exit

education pricate school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        premium_icon Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        Crime Thieves steal $18k while he was interstate during the pandemic

        Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        premium_icon Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        Business Nearly 19,000 small and family businesses across the region will now pay less...

        One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        premium_icon One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        News A person has died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Brisbane