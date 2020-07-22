Woman hospitalised after South Burnett chemical spill

UPDATE 11.20am:

A WOMAN in her 30s has reportedly been transported to Kingaroy hospital after inhaling fumes from a chemical spill in Memerambi.

Fire crews and paramedics descended on the scene after a hazardous material spill occurred on Oil Seed Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said it was a minor incident, with the spill made from a product base for pharmaceuticals.

EARLIER:

TWO fire crews are on scene at a hazardous material spill in Memerambi, with paramedics still en route.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews arrived around 10.20am to the scene on Oil Seed Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics are on their way to treat a patient reportedly exposed to a chemical.