HAZARDOUS MATERIAL SPILL: Emergency crews attended an incident in Memerambi. Picture: File
Woman hospitalised after South Burnett chemical spill

Sam Turner
22nd Jul 2020 10:44 AM
UPDATE 11.20am:

A WOMAN in her 30s has reportedly been transported to Kingaroy hospital after inhaling fumes from a chemical spill in Memerambi.

Fire crews and paramedics descended on the scene after a hazardous material spill occurred on Oil Seed Rd. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said it was a minor incident, with the spill made from a product base for pharmaceuticals. 

EARLIER: 

TWO fire crews are on scene at a hazardous material spill in Memerambi, with paramedics still en route.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews arrived around 10.20am to the scene on Oil Seed Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics are on their way to treat a patient reportedly exposed to a chemical.

