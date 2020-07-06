Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm.

A MAN has died after being struck by a stolen car that lost control and mounted the footpath in Bundaberg.

The Sunshine Coast man, 63, was walking along the footpath about 7.45pm Monday when the driver of a stolen Toyota sedan lost control of the car.

The car mounted the curb and struck the man near the intersection of Bourbong and Bingera streets, police said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 27-year-old Avenell Heights man, was arrested at the scene and was assisting police late Monday night.

Police said initial inquiries suggest the sedan was stolen from Avenell Heights earlier on Monday.

Surrounding roads were closed while the Forensic Crash Unit investigated Monday night.

Police have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.

It was the third fatal crash on Queensland roads since Sunday.

