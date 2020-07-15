Emergency crews rush to fire near school

FIRE NEAR SCHOOL: Emergency crews are currently on scene to a fire near Cherbourg State School. Picture: File

UPDATE 12.30PM:

THE vegetation fire near Cherbourg State School has been contained and extinguished.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews have left the scene of a previous fire near the school on Fisher St.

No one was transported to hospital.

EARLIER:

ONE fire crew is currently on scene at a vegetation fire near Cherbourg State School.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the crew arrived around 11.50am to the blaze on Fisher St, near Jerome St and Beattie St.

Paramedics attended the scene but no patients were treated, with police conducting traffic control.