Fire fighters on scene at a house fire in South Nanango on July 16, 2020. Holly Cormack
Emergency crews on scene at South Burnett house fire

Sam Turner
Holly Cormack
16th Jul 2020 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM
UPDATE 2.20PM: 

SEVEN fire crews are reportedly on scene at a house fire in South Nanango. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident on Allens Rd, near Blacks Ln and Andrew Rd, has been contained into the roof. 

"We have completed an external attack to extinguish the fire, and now we're completing an internal attack," she said. 

"We contained the fire just before 2pm, and now we're continuing to mop up for it to be under control."

QAS are still on scene as a precaution. 

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY crews are currently on scene at a house fire in South Nanango.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said three fire crews are already on scene at Allens Rd, with three more en route.

"The house appeared to be well involved when they are arrived," she said.

"Police and QAS are on scene, with Ergon requested as well."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to the private residence around 1.17pm to reports of a kitchen fire.

"There was one person in the house, but they are now outside with nil injuries," he said.

"We are remaining on scene for the time being."

