Emergency crews are on scene at an accident at a Kumbia farm this afternoon. (Pic: Kate McCormack)

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a serious accident at a Kumbia farm this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the incident was along Maize Company Rd, near the Bunya Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said paramedics were called at 3.17pm to a reported buggy incident.

More information to come.