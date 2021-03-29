Menu
Firefighters and police remain on scene after a blaze broke out at a Nanango property. File Photo.
Emergency services on scene at Nanango house fire

Holly Cormack
29th Mar 2021 1:10 PM
Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in South East Nanango, reportedly ignited by a circuit board.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, seven crews attended the scene on Old Esk North Road just before 11am this morning.

The fire was contained by 11.32am and extinguished at 12.08pm.

One crew and a fire investigator remain on scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports state the fire was caused by a circuit board.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire, which is currently not considered suspicious.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, paramedics arrived on scene at 10.55am, however no patients were injured in the blaze.

South Burnett

