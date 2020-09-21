Emmys predictions: Who will win

Nominees, predictions and stars you need to know ahead of the Emmy Awards

Pity the poor IT guy working on this year's virtual Emmy Awards.

In a sign of the times, the Television Academy has been forced to scrap the usual red carpet affair and socially distance its biggest stars, who will Zoom into the awards show, mostly from the safety of their own homes.

That's 138 stars, from 114 locations, across 10 countries to corral and connect to host Jimmy Kimmel, who will front the show in isolation from, appropriately, the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on Monday (AEST).

Making light of the COVID crisis and its impact on the gala prize night, a letter was sent to nominees and industry guests outlining the changes forced upon organisers, writing: "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out … but we'll come to you!"

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett is nominated for her first Emmy Award. Picture: Getty Images

Adding a "top notch team of technicians," to its perennial crew of producers and writers who work with Kimmel, this time the emphasis was on making "sure we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice."

Besides a "come as you are, but make an effort" dress code, instead of black tie, the show's executive producers have promised to "use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

We're hoping Australia's hopefuls get plenty of screen time, with homegrown nominees including Mrs America star Cate Blanchett; Succession siren Sarah Snook; Toni Collette for Unbelievable; and Bad Education favourite, Hugh Jackman.

Bad Education star Hugh Jackman is a favourite in his category.

Nicole Kidman is expected to also make an appearance as part of the ensemble and production team behind limited series nominee, Big Little Lies.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's leading stylists have been thrown into a tizz over the casual fashion edict - throwing open the possibility of everything from PJs to couture.

As the letter read: "If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed! "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort - where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

Friends favourite and Morning Wars nominee Jennifer Aniston - long a red carpet queen - has already embraced 'pandemic chic' telling her Instagram followers all she had to do was "figure out what mask I'm gonna wear."

And so, the nominees are:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Holly Byrnes: The Mandalorian was a triumph for Disney+ but I can't go past the evil genius of Succession. The entire cast deserve the recognition for sublime performances all round.

Lisa Woolford: While I'm a sucker for all things royal, and adore The Crown - it's a tussle between Succession and Ozark for me. Succession by a nose. Just.

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

HB: Insecure was my iso find, but Schitt's Creek delivered the laughs we all needed, as well as a few tears as we said farewell.

LW: Dead to Me and The Good Place went a little off the boil this season. Schitt's Creek is probably the sentimental fave, but I can't go past The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Wars

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

HB: How do you go past the chilling brilliance of Jodie Comer? If anyone can, it would be five-time Emmy nominee, Jennifer Aniston who found a new gear in Morning Wars.

LW: What a line-up of talented, fabulous women - do I really have to pick just one? OK, OK, Aniston for playing against type in The Morning Wars.

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Wars

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

HB: Jeremy Strong's fragility as the beaten-down, drug-addled billionaire's son, Kendall Roy in Succession was glorious to watch, I'd love to see him rewarded for it.

LW: Let's make it third-time lucky for Bateman, and seriously, he's got one of those portraits in his attic, hasn't he? Hasn't aged a day.

Jason Bateman in a scene from Netflix drama, Ozark.

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Wars

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Wars

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

HB: I'm going against the Succession plan and nominating Giancarlo Esposito for his intimidating performance in Better Call Saul. He was also great in The Mandalorian.

LW: I really, really, really want Crudup to scoop the pool for (almost) stealing The Morning Wars, with his surprisingly morally ethical but devilishly disruptive network exec. But it will probably come from the Succession trio - Macfadyen maybe.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

HB: Can I just say 'for the record' our Nicole Kidman was robbed of a nod for her mesmeric performance in BLL - I mean, that court scene alone warranted a win. But Snookie can still fly the flag for Australia with another win for Succession.

LW: Bonham Carter is zero for two at the Oscars, zero for four at the SAGs and winless at the Emmys, where she's up for her fourth trophy this year. You'd think it's her turn. But perhaps she should watch out for a "shiv" from Snook.

Aussie actor Sarah Snook at HBO's Golden Globes after-party in January (pre-pandemic). Picture: Getty Images

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

HB: I love me some Issa Rae, but think Catherine O'Hara should seal this for Schitt's Creek.

LW: Applegate and Linda are in danger of cancelling each other out. Much as I hope Brosnahan will take home Midge's second gong, it's likely to be O'Hara for her last dance as Moira Rose.

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

HB: Pundits have Eugene Levy ahead of this race, and I can't see him being beaten. Ramy Youssef would be my roughie from an outside lane.

LW: Danson and Levy are both nominated for the last time in these roles, so it might just come down to the battle of the final seasons. Coin toss says Danson.

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

HB: All the digital data tells us Aussies would want Andre Braugher to medal for Brooklyn Nine-Nine (a top streamer here), but I think Arkin will bag it for The Kominsky Method.

LW: Shaloub won last year and the Emmys love him (as do I), there's stiff competition from Ali and Arkin. But I reckon he's got it in the bag.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

HB: It's a throw of the dice in this strong crowd, but I think Betty Gilpin from GLOW would be a worthy winner, ahead of Yvonne Orji and Alex Borstein.

LW: Just hand it to Alex Borstein now, giving her three-from-three. She's absolutely marvellous.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in a scene from The Morning Show (known as Morning Wars in Australia). Picture: Apple TV

LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

HB: Watchmen was unexpectedly relevant for our times, but I think Unorthodox was so powerful, so compelling it deserves the nod.

LW: Judging from the sheer volume of overall award nods alone - 26, for those playing along at home - Watchmen is likely to go all the way. Honourable mention to the divine Unorthodox.

TV MOVIE

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

HB: It's good to be bad sometimes … Bad Education for mine.

LW: Now Black Mirror's gone to the drama category after nabbing the trophy for the past three years, Bad Education with its heavy-hitting ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney has got to be the frontrunner.

LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

HB: Cate was as great as always, but I'd love to see Kerry Washington take it for Little Fires Everywhere (and recognition for her years of incredible work on Scandal).

LW: Tough choice for voters with Oscar winners Blanchett and Spencer, and academy favourites King and Washington. Wish I could give it to Haas for her simple, understated performance in Unorthodox.

LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

HB: Hugh loves ya, baby. Mr Jackman is always a winner to me, but he really was riveting in this role; arguably a career best.

LW: I'm his Hugh-est fan, Jackman all the way for me. Or, taking my blinkers off briefly, Ruffalo for two performances in one show.

Toni Collette, right, in a scene from Netflix’s gripping drama, Unbelievable.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

HB: It's not pure patriotism (okay, maybe a little), but Toni Collette was, ahem, unbelievable, in Unbelievable.

LW: If playing famous historical figures is the way to win, the three nominees from Mrs. America are in luck. Critics seem to be favouring Martindale though.

SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

HB: This is as open a race as we get this year, but my nod goes to Louis Gossett Jr. for Watchmen.

LW: Jim Parsons already has a bag of Emmys thanks to The Big Bang theory, time for a new face - pundits are tipping Abdul-Mateen II so who am I to disagree?

Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels in a scene from The Crown. Supplied by Netflix.

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

HB: This year has needed the comic relief of all of the above, but for political punch, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert had them covered. Oliver to go back to back.

LW: It's the same exact nominees as last year, so it's likely the winner will be the same as well: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Although it is hard to rule out anyone, except perhaps Jimmy Kimmel after he came under fire recently for performing in blackface.

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

HB: This is like picking a favourite child … my beloved Queer Eyes v my hilarious Making It hosts, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman? For all the good they put in the world, I vote Fab 5.

LW: Four-time defending champ RuPaul is almost impossible to go past. But how cool would it be for Poehler and Offerman to make it theirs?

* The Emmy Awards air from 10am on Monday via Fox Arena and are streaming on Foxtel NOW.

Originally published as Emmys predictions: Who will win