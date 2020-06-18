Menu
News BCM 28.5.06 Recalled products from Top Taste (George Weston Technology) . PicAnnetteDew
Business

End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

by Glen Norris
18th Jun 2020 5:32 AM
THE last jam sponge roll and Christmas fruit cake have rolled off the production line at Kedron's Top Taste Bakery.

George Weston Foods has shuttered the 50-year-old factory after demand for cakes and other sweet treat declined and it faced increased competition from supermarket chains' own in-house bakeries.

Generations of northsiders, who grew up enjoying the smell of freshly baked cakes and biscuits wafting over their suburbs from the bakery, will not be the only people missing the bakery.

More than 120 workers have been affected by the closure, which given the economic impact of the pandemic shutdown could not have come at a worse time.

The company said the bakery officially completed all production at the end of May with cake and roll production concluding from April 30.

As part of the phased closure, 67 employees finished up at the end of April while an additional 40 staff worked up until the end of May.

The majority of workers have accepted redundancy packages, while others had been redeployed to roles across other GWF businesses or chosen to retire.

A number of maintenance employees are working through to July as they arrange final removal of equipment from the site.

Meanwhile the future of the 3.63 hectare Top Taste site, which is zoned light industry, is yet to be determined.

According to real estate website Core Logic, the land was valued in June last year at $8.7 million.

End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

