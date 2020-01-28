Enduro rider revved up by Sportsperson of Year honour

AFTER battling serious injury for several years, Murgon enduro rider and South Burnett Sportsperson of the Year, Neil Collard is nearing full strength ahead of the 2020 enduro season.

Collard received the accolade at the South Burnett Australia Day awards ceremony on Saturday night and said it was completely unexpected.

“I spent last season recovering from a knee reconstruction and never expected to win the award,” Collard said.

“I still don’t know who nominated me.

“It’s a pretty good feeling and I just can’t thank my parents and friends enough for all of their hard work and support.”

Injuries have been a major setback for Collard who rode through the 2015 Australian Off-Road Championships with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

After sitting out of the 2019 season, Collard said he was back and ready to go.

“I’ve been getting back into it slowly and I’m feeling pretty good,” he said.

“I got a new bike about two months ago and my knee is feeling a lot better than it has in the past.

“The 2020 season is about to get under way in February and I’m really excited, it’s going to be a busy year.”

Collard will start his season at the 2020 Australian Off-Road Championships in Toowoomba this February.