Engines revved at the Kingaroy Speedway

REVVED UP: The grand final race between Tate Zischke, Jaidyn Eaton Seth Tregea and Lachlan Hawgood at the Kingaroy Speedway. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE NEXT generation of motorcycle racers took over the Kingaroy speedway on Saturday for the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club day.

With no brake or gears, riders finessed their way around the circuit, competing against four other riders at a time.

Riders competed in a 125cc category, 250cc category with a demo ride on display for the 500cc category.

Riders competed in heats throughout the day which decided their position and gate in the final races.

In the first semi-final it was Tate Zischke who led from the inside gate and controlled the race leading his competitors throughout.

Seth Tregea was close behind followed by Jetzen Lyons and Jai Bainbridge.

The second semi-final was a tight race with Jaidyn Eaton taking first place followed by Lachlan Hawgood and Corey Van Elswyk.

Tate Zischke, Jaidyn Eaton Seth Tregea and Lachlan Hawgood all proceeded through to the grand final and revved their bikes as they awaited the gate to release.

Zischke had the inside gate and got off to a flying start getting an early lead with Jaidyn hot on his tail.

As the flag waved for the last lap, Zischke held his lead taking the win with Eaton retiring due to mechanical issues, leaving Tregea in second and Hawgood in fourth.

The next club day, April 5.