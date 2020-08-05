Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Lebanon explosion: Huge blast rocks Beirut

by Andrew Backhouse
5th Aug 2020 6:02 AM

 

A massive explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital city Beirut.

At least 27 people have been killed by the blast and thousands were injured.

There were also reports of a second explosion.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said the blasts had killed "around 40" people and left 2500 injured, according to "preliminary estimates".

The number is likely to rise due to the number of seriously injured people, he said, with medical workers were among the dead.

"It is a disaster in every sense of the word," he said in an interview with several television channels while visiting a hospital.

 

The blast shook buildings, shattered windows and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut's port.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote, "an enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

 

Originally published as Enormous explosion in Lebanon

More Stories

beiruit blast deaths editors picks lebanon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Abused and neglected children are being forced to sleep in offices, police stations and residential care homes that are “worse than where they had come from”.

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:07 AM
        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland closes consulate quarantine loophole

        Huge $221k cheque ‘fully funds’ high profile Burnett project

        premium_icon Huge $221k cheque ‘fully funds’ high profile Burnett project

        Environment ‘Close to $1 million’ is set to be invested in this Burnett development, slated to...

        Thieves break into cafe through roof: register, safe stolen

        premium_icon Thieves break into cafe through roof: register, safe stolen

        Crime A CASH register and floor safe are missing after a Kingaroy cafe and shop were...