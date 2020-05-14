Entries open for Rotary Club photography calendar

PHOTOGRAPHY: The Kingaroy Rotary club have opened entries for their 2021 photography calendar. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE Rotary Club of Kingaroy runs their annual calendar competition in conjunction with the yearly show, however this year for obvious reasons they are now calling on online entries.

This years theme will be ‘Local Product of The South Burnett,’ with entries required to feature a recipe printed on an image.

There is prize money for 1st – 24th with first place taking home $65, followed by $50 for second, $40 for third, $25 for 4th, $15 for fifth and $5 for 6th-24th.

Entries close on Monday July 20.

Entry forms can be found here.