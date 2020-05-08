Menu
A Sunshine Coast kayaker battled a large marlin for more than an hour after it hooked onto his fishing rod and towed him 3km. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
Fishing

Epic battle between huge marlin and Coast kayaker

Ashley Carter
8th May 2020 10:52 AM
A KAYAKER has shared his incredible battle with a large marlin, which towed him 3km when it hooked onto his fishing line in Sunshine Coast waters.

Daniele Giannatempo captured the moment his friend, Alan, hooked onto a marlin at Sunshine Beach last week.

Mr Giannatempo said the "fight" lasted an hour and a half and ended 3km away from where the marlin first hooked on to the line.

The lengthy battle finally ended when the marlin jumped out of the ocean, giving the fisherman the perfect opportunity to pull the line away.

The battle between the marlin and the kayaker lasted for an hour and a half at Sunshine Beach. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
Mr Giannatempo shared the footage to his popular YouTube channel Good Times and Tight Lines, and it's been viewed more than 2000 times since it was uploaded on Saturday.

