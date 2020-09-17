Epstein ‘sex slave’ sues Ghislaine

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein is suing Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping recruit her for the billionaire’s sexual gratification when she was just 14.

The lawsuit filed in a Manhattan Supreme court, under the Child Victims Act, alleges that Maxwell used Epstein's wealth and power as a method to recruit her and other female victims.

"Ms Maxwell fulfilled Epstein's compulsive need for sex with young females by preying on their personal, psychological, financial, and related vulnerabilities," states Ms Araoz in the court papers.

According to the New York Post, the 32-year-old alleges that Maxwell provided "organisational support to Epstein's sex trafficking ring, identifying and hiring the recruiters of underage girls for Epstein's sexual pleasure."

Maxwell also scheduled "massage" appointments for Epstein with the girls.

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty Images



Araoz stated that the conspiracy between Maxwell and Epstein has caused her "physical injury, pain, emotional distress, psychological trauma, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, loss of dignity, invasion of her privacy and a loss of her capacity to enjoy life."

Jennifer Araoz is suing Ghislaine Maxwell for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit her as a sex slave when she was just 14. Picture: NBC /Today Show

In July 2019, Araoz was the first Epstein accuser to sue his estate under New York's Child Victims Act - but it was tossed out after his death.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was awaiting trial for new sex trafficking charges in August 2019 when he was found unresponsive inside his Manhattan jail cell.

His death was ruled as suicide.

Araoz's latest suit is also filed under the Child Victims Act.

In August 2019, Araoz sued Maxwell, Epstein's estate and three unnamed household staff members who were female, and the lawsuit is still in process.

After Maxwell was denied bail in July, Araoz said, "I am once again able to take another breath as Ghislaine Maxwell will be in jail until at least her trial date next July."

"Knowing that she is incarcerated for the foreseeable future allows me, and my fellow survivors, to have faith that we are on the right path," Araoz said.

Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

A few weeks ago, two of Maxwell's lawyers visited her for nearly four hours, while visitor allowances were still restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic and visits were capped at an hour each.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars in New York. Picture: Dafydd Jones

Maxwell, a British socialite, is awaiting trial for her alleged role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

Prosecutors allege that, from 1994 to 1997, Maxwell brought girls to Epstein who were as young as age 14 and trained them to do as he pleased.

Maxwell has plead not guilty.

- with the New York Post

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Epstein 'sex slave' sues Ghislaine