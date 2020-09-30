Menu
President Trump's son Eric ordered to testify in fraud probe
Politics

Eric Trump accidentally ‘comes out’ on TV

by Steven Nelson, NY Post
30th Sep 2020 2:23 PM

President Trump's son Eric affirmed he is not "part of" the LGBT community after appearing to come out in a televised interview on Tuesday.

A friend of the Trump family told The Post that "he misspoke" when appearing to say he was "part of that community" hours before his father's first debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It all started when Eric Trump was asked on Fox & Friends about a lesbian New Yorker who supports the President.

"I'm telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they've come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighbourhoods and thank you for protecting our cities," Eric said.

He later told The Post he was simply trying to paraphrase what LGBT supporters have said about his father. "To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement - the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible," Eric said.

"As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara," said the 36-year-old, who is married to Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, with whom he has two children.

 

Eric also affirmed that he is not bisexual.

He's taken a leading role managing his father's business empire and also frequently speaks to supporters.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Eric Trump accidentally 'comes out' on TV

donald trump eric trump us politics

