Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 9:40 AM
A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute "bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay" about 10pm on Saturday.

"Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated," police said in a statement.

"He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result."

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

"This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05," police said.

"His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month."

Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.

They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.

"His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April," police said.

drink-drivers drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

