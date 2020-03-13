Escort baffled by man’s racy request

Samantha X is used to unusual requests – but one thing her clients do leaves her baffled. Picture: Supplied

Samantha X is used to unusual requests – but one thing her clients do leaves her baffled. Picture: Supplied

When author, columnist and high class escort Samantha X began working in the sex industry she was booked by a man who told her he wanted to have dinner with her at an exclusive Sydney restaurant - what's more, he also wanted her to dress in a red rubber catsuit.

Samantha tells news.com.au the man was very enthusiastic on the phone and even said he'd like to buy her a new Mercedes, among other things.

"Then every day, counting down to our date, he'd call and say, 'I can't wait to meet you!' But then he went missing. I was so devastated! I thought that maybe he'd seen me and changed his mind," Samantha says.

"But now I realise it wasn't about me. He was probably doing it as a power trip, or being a d*ck and, to be honest, I was relieved I didn't have to wear a red rubber catsuit to one of Sydney's finest restaurants."

Samantha X is always surprised when clients ghost her after paying a deposit. Picture: Supplied

According to Samantha, ghosting in the sex industry world is quite common. Another time, a man paid a deposit for a date and asked Samantha to book a hotel room.

The client called Samantha on the morning on the date, telling her he'd be 10 minutes early.

"I said, 'Great, I'll see you there.' But he never showed," she says. "I was left wondering, 'Did he die, did he have an accident?' I waited for half an hour and sent a message saying, 'Clearly you're not coming.' So I cancelled it. What happened?

"So ghosting is definitely a thing in the sex industry world. It's very confusing to me because men don't have to come to us, there are other ways to receive intimacy. Some clients pay deposits to book my time and then, when they don't show, I just don't understand why.

"But I think it's just a very human thing to do, to just not explain. I think people just get scared about being upfront and honest and it's easier to ghost someone, rather than to be honest and authentic."

You can listen to Samantha X's story on Ghosted the podcast

Has Samantha ever been ghosted by friends, once they know about her escort work?

"No, not at all," she says. "In fact I've made even more friends since I started escort work because so many people are fascinated about my life. When I wrote my first book Hooked in 2014, I told my closest friends what I was doing and not all of them thought it was great news - but no one deserted me.

"The most common question I get from friends is, 'How can you have sex with ugly men?' or with men I'm not attracted to. My response is that I don't see ugly how others see ugly. I see ugly as unkind or rude and arrogant, I don't see ugly as the bodies we've been given.

"Usually the most beautiful experiences I have is with men who are most different. One of my most vivid memories is with a client who had no arms or legs; he was such a beautiful soul.

"We talked for hours and I learnt a lot from him. There's nothing wrong with his mind, he was just given a body that isn't the norm."

Another ghosting incident Samantha recalls is when she went into a cafe and saw a client having lunch with his family.

"They left pretty quickly," she says. "He saw me but, obviously, didn't talk to me. I also bumped into a client at a hotel in Bali with his partner. He didn't talk to me but, as soon as he got home, he called me."

Ghosted the podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects every Friday