Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
EU leaders European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit to discuss various issues after complaints that videoconferences were slow and inefficient
EU leaders European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit to discuss various issues after complaints that videoconferences were slow and inefficient
Politics

EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

24th Apr 2021 7:35 AM

European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the battle against climate change and tensions with Russia, a spokesman said.

Several recent EU gatherings have been held by videoconference as a Covid-19 safety measure, but a spokesman for European Council president Charles Michel said next month's summit would be in person.

Next month's summit was called just as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that, after a slow start, the bloc's coronavirus vaccine programme is getting up to speed.

The leaders will also address climate change after agreement between the Commission, MEPs and national leaders on binding legislation or emissions cutting targets.

The Czech Republic has expelled several Russian diplomats in response and some fellow EU members have followed suit in solidarity -- but the response has not been coordinated across the bloc.    

dc/del/pvh

...

Originally published as EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

coronavirus european union russia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after the corporation revealed its plans to transition to cleaner energy.

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Premium Content Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Community A bronze digger statue was unveiled in Goomeri this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY...

        Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Premium Content Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Community Meet the North Burnett student passionate about rehabilitating troubled youths and...