EUREKA: 160 jobs bonanza with gold mine expansion

NORTH Queensland is primed to benefit from the expansion of a major gold mine 90km southwest of Townsville.

With 160 jobs on offer the $300m Ravenswood Gold project extension will boost the region's economy.

The Ravenswood mine, which already employees 254 people, will put on an additional 60 permanent positions with 100 construction jobs on offer as part of the expansion.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the Ravenswood Gold project would benefit businesses like Thomas Steel, which has been awarded a contract of more than $10m.

"North Queensland businesses such as Thomas Steel are seeing the benefits of this supply chain success story as the mine continues to secure a plethora of services from across the north including steel fabrication, concreting, equipment hire and servicing, engineering, surveying, environmental support, tradespeople and even a local coffee roaster, Mr Stewart said.

"And things are looking up with more than $50 million expected to be spent in 2021 as open pit mining ramps up and expansion development continues."

Ravenswood Gold Mine. Picture: Supplied

Ravenswood Gold's General Manager of Operations Dave Mackay said the company already supported businesses in Townsville, Ravenswood, the Burdekin and Charters Towers and was always looking to assist more.

"We've spent almost $50m in and around North Queensland and there's plenty more to come," Mr Mackay said. "North Queensland has a lot to offer in terms of technical skills, goods and services to support the region's resource industry and in turn, the benefits of the mine's expansion will pay back into the region and the State."

Domenic Corradini from Thomas Steel said his operation had secured a contract to fabricate a section of the processing plant's leaching facilities.

"This contract is the perfect test for our expanded, new Bohle operation and it further cements our credentials as a leading structural steel fabricator in North Queensland," he said.

"We've been able to further secure the employment of our 150-plus workforce and we've increased our Townsville workforce by 20 per cent to help us to meet demand."

