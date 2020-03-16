EVENTS: Will they or won’t they run in 2020?

HEALTH RISK: Many organisers across the South Burnett have cancelled or postponed events due to COVID-19. Photo: Claudia Williams

WITH precautionary measures for coronavirus (COVID-19) being ramped up across the nation, a number of South Burnett events have been impacted by health concerns.

On the weekend major events across the region including the Kingaroy Speedway and Camp Oven Under the Stars didn't run due to precautionary measures.

The government's ban on gatherings of 500 people or more has taken effect as of today, March 16, which has taken the decision out of the hands of event organisers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stress that the order applied to non-essential gatherings only - so schools, universities, churches and parliament were exempt.

Here's the full list of events cancelled, postponed or still going ahead on across the region:

MARCH

Saturday 14 - Camp Over Under the Stars will be postponed to another date this year.

March 16 - Buy from the Bush at Moffatdale Ridge Winery has been postponed.

Monday 16, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 - South Burnett Regional Council have postponed their engagement workshops for the Burnett Water Feasibility Study scheduled this week.

Monday 16, Wednesday 18 and Friday 20 - Pollies in the Pub has been cancelled.

Thursday 19 - Miss Fisher Fundraiser hosted by QRRRWN Barambah has been cancelled.

Friday 20 and Saturday 21 - Goomeri Show has been cancelled, yet organisers hope to find another date later in the year to host it.

Friday 20 - Hip Hop Horray Family Easter Festival at St John's Lutheran has been cancelled.

Sunday 22 - Hivesville Country Markets have been cancelled this month.

Saturday 21 to Thursday 26 - Spirit of the Bush at Boondooma Homestead has been cancelled.

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 - Toowoomba Show has been cancelled.

Saturday 28 - Local Government Election is still planned to go ahead.

Saturday 28 - Garage/Car Boot Sale and Auction at the Proston Men's Shed has been cancelled.

APRIL

Saturday, 4 - Festival of Cultures at Memorial Park, Kingaroy will be postponed to another date this year.

Saturday 4 - Nanango Show and Shine will be postponed to another date this year.

Saturday 4 - Celebrating 100 Years of Rugby League hosted by South Burnett Rugby League has been postponed.

MAY

Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 - Kingaroy Show is still planned to go ahead.

Saturday 31 - Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is still planned to go ahead.

AUGUST

Friday 21 to Sunday 23 - Kingaroy BaconFest is still planned to go ahead.