Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Luke Thomas Cox
Eric Barry Ryan
Clifton John Kaumoana
Ricky James Familic
Jason William Lowe
Dean Michael Metcalfe
Hung Viet Do
Kegan William Anderson
Jacob Raymond Anton Purcell
Daniel Williams
Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook
Christopher Brett Fraser
Essrom Frederick Britcher
Jason Robert Saebar
Luke John Broanda
Vanessa Ann Richards
Barry James Palmer
Kurt Anthony Fisher
Richard Phillip Gritt
Gaberial Josephine Dawn Clarke
Samantha Jane Von Nida
Philip Andrew Ballantyne
Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett
Robert Roy Jervis
Bryony Elizabeth Carmichael
Nathan William Greenup
Georgina Learmonth Wood
Leo James Hobson
Craig Gregory Tanson
Sandra Cristina Gonclaves Carvalho Bladon
Adam Paul Allister
Robert James
Amanda June Watt
Scott Michael Parry
Alec Richard Peter Kennedy
Jake Daniel Russell
Patrick James William Sh Ward
Christopher Michael Orreal
Sarahlee Ngaire Bennet
Nathan James Watt
Christopher Adam Carter
Mitchell Douglas Costanzo
Noel Henry Stewart
Kerry-Anne Hill
Gregory Dimitri Haramis
Harrison Michael Lilwall
Emma Louise Beverley Barrett
Mitchell Thomas Rogers
Colin Raymond Standley
Sara Louise Hoeben
Anthony Norman Micale
Timothy John Fisher
Jerome Rodney Dalton
Luke Dean Pokorski
Richard James Scott
Natalie Jayne Powell
Jake Jordan Olver
Akon Victoria Deng
Hayden Grant Ihle
Georgie Maree Mcclelland
Benjamin Hugh Beddoes
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman
Benjamin Lee William Turner
Joseph Lee Mann
Stanley John Manfield
Johnathon Christopher Pavletich
Haralambos Panagopoulos
William Robert John Neil Ryder
Alex Ray Bunning
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Brendan Michael Turner
Claire Justina Smithers
Luke Adrian Day
Matthew Joseph Mifsud
Darren James Carter
Robert Scott Tofler
Corben Mark Jeffrey Bott
Laurie Rene Peterson
Justin John Mclellan-Gray
Daniel Peter Clayton
Mary Johnson Achan
David Wayne Cavanagh
Aaron Troy Ross
Nicholas Patrick Donlen
Michael Joseph Creedon
Joel Marcus Raiti
Kameron Thomas Degac
Sarah Enright
Hayley Ellen Staveley
Nicholas Jay Rye
Uhlan Bird
Matthew Eric Hanley
Mathon Bakk Barr
Brett Wayne Manttan
Jodie Maree Garcia
Younisan Frances Shol
Indy David Freeman
Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz
Tamara Yvonne Davidson
Brandon Eames
Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack
Jakob Benjamin Leon Gillan-Carroll
Lorna Roseanne Johnson
James Robert Gordon Tahana
Chadd Michael Peter Watts
Jacob Luke Odonoghue
Rylie Joseph Maly
Peter Noel Eves
Tanika Warner
Nigel Erin Stafford
Fredrick Fadi Elrezz
Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt
Robyn Louise King
Lee Phillip William Daye
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, November 23