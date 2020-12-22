Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22
Crime

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22

by Staff writers
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dorian William Sharman

Austin Michael Lambert

Deanna Lynley Moorcroft

Michael John Best

Christopher Lewis Holloway

Laura Anne Cooper

Heremia Samuel Simeon

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Gordon James Kelly

Peter William Drew

Christopher John Mcgilvray

Joel William Brown

Jason Charles Ware

Rhiannon Leasingcon Brown

Terrence Michael Hordern

Sharna Leigh Ward

Steven Paul Miller

Scott Donald Steele

Sharee Ann Rexter

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland health authorities are on high alert after a mutant, super-spreading strain of COVID-19 was found in Australia.

        NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Premium Content NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Business Here are the top 13 projects approved in the North and South Burnett regions in...

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83