Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Tameka Louise Tonks
Ilai Duane Flay
Erika Ty Hamilton Mcglinn
Mohammed Adnaan Sharif
Carly Lynne Thomson
Iain Lachlan Cain
Luke Augustine Stratton
Ty Reeves
Jake Robert Russell
Ashley Campbell Burke
Ellen Lela Dallow
Solo Pua Kale
Donald Scott Ford
Tracy Ann Thomson
Merinda Skye Blaine
Naomi Grace Parker
Jasmine Jane Sabatino
Deborah Charlene Bell
Manwella Charles Thomas
Jessica Kathleen Beplate
Matthew Francis Power
John Patrick Staker
Julie Anne Mcnaughton
Carlo Petrino
Katie Isabel Mckinnon
Aaron John William Tselepy
Tamba Gborie
Joanne Rebecca Chilcott
Mark Douglas Edwards
Terrance James Whan
Clayton James Johnson
Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga
Kerry-Anne Hill
Melissa Maree Hoge
Anastacia Eve Chesher
Lane Raymond Thomsen
Kristie-Lee Zernike
Billy John Mozer
Christopher Mark Brown
William Langitoto Holani
Johnson Wen
Calvin Michael Ryan
Richard Hutton Huxley Reed
Billy Robert Johnson
Hakhamanesh Amouzegar Haghighi
Renee Leigh Roope
Tony Vincent Walters
Jordan Carlos Joel
Amou Mabior Arok Amou
Billy Wyatt Brown
Joshua David Dolby
Mitchell John Alan Plummer
Rhys Lewis Thomas
Jordan Forsyth Wilson
Tereza Zboril
Thomas Leonard Peter Fines-Frost
Trisha Lee Turner
Troy Henry Donaldson
Lachlan Jack Eccles
Jonathan Francis Mathews
Stacey Ariki Kopa
Skylee Anne Summers
Shaun Andrew Casey
Gerard Katu
Lee Andrew Pemble
Christy Cale Farrell
Sharnie Lorre Dean
Stanley Michael Bligh
Samuel Cameron Huxley
Abuk Chol Nwan
Peter David Mickelo
Christopher Roy Sandy
Kyson Onbashi
Brock Phillip Lindner
Kara-Lee Jackson
Lois Hearn
Cassandra Anne Bradshaw
Natalie Gai Mainwaring
John Anthony Roles
Luke Patrick Guttie
Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper
Shaelee Mcgrath
Ethan Loscialpo Sloane
Dominic Squara
Andrea Giordano Geissa
Dale Stephen Jenkins
Daniel Tolo
Adam Ryan Milroy
Alexander Llewelyn Bond
Terry John Watson
Conteea Louise Nudd
James Leigh Broadley
Joshua Shaun Naude
Mathew James Lambourne
Jeremy Adam Bass
Shane John Schloss
Sean Douglas Thomas
Dallas Lawrence Bandman
Jake Dakota Pottinger
Stephen Bartley Mcmanus
James Stanley Jackson
Keith Ross Whyte
Yonas Muhdin Van Dommele
Arwa Valmai Dolar
Paul Jason Logan
Joseph Anthony Brades
Jose Alexander Fernandez
Hugh Timothy Reidy
Kaitlin Christine Warren
Stephen Ward
Chantelle Alice Maker
Adam Shane Nielsen
Shane Joseph Young
Mark Anthony Murphy
Peter Truong
Michael Joseph Horan
Bhodi Jaspa Ford
Sarah Celine Aubert
Ryan Justin Blair Carlyle
Anne Maree Masling
Damien John Kevin Quinn
Clayton John Trevor Baines
Geoffrey Allan Campbell
Michael Mark Ramsay
Sonya Kylie Nelson
John Edward Niha
Natalie Jayne Powell
John Joseph Angwin
Jarrad Alexander Stanton Deane
James Gervase Shanahan
Matthew David Barber
Hanny Hamed
Anima Glencora Shelby Dorante
Leroy Freeman
Christopher Lloyd Garwood
Lindsay Searle Oliver
Tshone Richard Anthony Dixon
Adam William Hooper
Brendan Leroy Hethorn
Joshua Jordan Rice
Abby-Sue Cottam
Jacobus Graham Hank Taylor
John Johannes Kalf
Jake William Jensen
Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Miles Zachary Magree
Vamara Sheriff
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 21