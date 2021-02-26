FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tanya Louise Bartley

Grant David Allen

Hanna Heilay Alemayehu

Liam Robert Hallam

Jacob John Francis Holland

Scott Grant Adey

Blake Joseph Dillon

Adrian Thomas Oleary

Rae Mildred Anne Clevens

Keirron Geoffrey Allan Spicer

Troy Anthony Lette

Beau Jacob Fe'Ao Veraa

Michael O'Connor

Kandice Lee Morgan

Tom Mackie

Bailey Ossie John Fuchs

Dane George Grant

Adrian Thomas Rex O'Leary

Mitchell Colin Lee

Chelsea Mary Rose Petronelli

Anita Frances Blair

Joshua Charles Akkari

Ciad Tukiri Barbarich

Shane William Simpson

Christine Estelle Gillies

Daniel Allan Jowitt

Steven Lawrence Kevin Williams

Kimberley Tina Deans

Matthew Beau Malcolm Lambert

Timothy James Kelly

Isaak Watkinson Mitchell

Blake David Vollbrecht

Zam William Douglas Henderson

Dean James Goodwin

Keenan John Thomas

Brian Alexander Mackay

Wonim Haile Tessema

Yi Huang

Chadd Michael Peter Watts

Daniel Peter Clayton

Aden Reece Halliday

Karen Jane Mcdonnell

Alexander Lawrence Finch

Jason Karupt

Jacinta Faye Maude Simpson

Eric Fisher

Matthew Summersgill

Taicee Helena Pearson

Damien Paul Coutts

Brooke Lynnette Downey

Sean Earl Neville Geitz

Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons

Declan Hourigan

Adam Gregory Southam

Crystal Rose Mackenzie

Tyson Leslie Turner

Daniel John Schilling

Siofra Louise Cunningham

Monic Angela Mclean

Hollie Tennille Fox

Lena Jane Gunnis

Sharon Roberta Jane Wiley

Bin Li

Jesse Mikaere Simmiss

Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody

Scott William Coates

Thamsanqua Jr Mlotshwa

Max Jacobus

Jamie Jason Hasic

Darren Mathew Kapusi

Jennifer Dawn Mullaly

Joel Aaron Lyons

Sione Lopisei Sime

Clint Stanley

David Neville Mcnamara

Nick Montzka

Alexander Edward Muller

Conan Kenneth Munday

Asha Chance Ryan

Roderick John Patterson

Erin Emily Hodge

Ioane Sa'U

Tyrese Caulcutt

Matthew Paul Crosisca

Ashleigh Jane Vidler-Trace

Emily May Turner

Samara Lee Fraser

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26