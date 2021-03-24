FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cooper Harry Douglas Elliott

Graham Flenady

Nariko Emma Mcdonnell

Kian Fui Yong

Brendon John Cowan

Reece James Albert Bood

Jordan Robert Cuff

Micheal John Cooper

Brett Robin Shepherd

Shannel Lisa Redondo

Chloe Eveleen Reid

Anna Marie Triffitt-Broom

Nathan Rodney Becker

Dalmatia Rose Elizabeth Gagai

Jacquelyn Ann Forster

Raelene Michelle Coleman

Scott Gregory Murray

Ryan James Patterson

Frederick Kelvin Nugent

Gary Ian Zera

Daniel Steven Hughes

Mathew Graham Reed Chilly

Thomas Paul Finnegan

Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson

Natarsha Sharlene Punch

Sherian Mantua Muaki

Benjamin Joseph Peteranec

Abbie Lee O'Brien

Emily Louise Adams

Sue Marie Neho

Concetta Therese Whalley

Tusapum Ritmaha

Jesse Raymond Stanley De Veigne

Kynan Jack Fieseler

Nigel John Murrell

Irene Mary Ryan

Daniel Robin Hinton

Catherine Ann Evans

Robert Walter Page

Bree Moore Fish

Nathan William Cobb

Luke Justin Coles

Jaiya Hale-Atkins

Benjamin Joseph Gilbert

Micheal Kuchtin

Tyson Michael Austin

Imran Aziz Deen

Lydia Dianne Repu

Malat Deng Akoy

Gregory Joseph Cobbo

Daniel Ovadia

Brandon Hastings

Shaun Anthony Willison

Mirko Soprenic

Sara Jane Anderton

Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown

Mitchell Alexander Jeffery

Jamie Jason Hasic

Hope Joy Barron

Mark Neil Bryant

David William Wilkie

Cuc Van Le

John Kovacevic

Katryn Loise Roach

Van Tuan Nguyen

Jared Steven Ridden

Fiona Stella Moana Ratana

Jillian Davison

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Neil Anthony Kelly

Charissa Anne Charlton

Michael Anthony Richardson

Stephen James Rathbone

Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook

Luke Thomas Campbell

Dibya Bikram Rana

Chrysty Lyn Wearn

Troy Ronald Reynolds

Junior Jasmine Torope

Jared James Robb

Nerissa Anne Marsden

John Ivan Katschuriak

Margaretta Ann Ettridge

Amanda Jane Doughty

Bradley Carver Cross

Anthony David Bell

Jamie Lee Hunter

Tom Mackie

Pipop Srivardhana

Gwen Gillian Schoeman

Andrew Kurt Reid

Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya

Brendon Watene Rawiri

Cindy Judith Collins

Stewart Leonard Mccaskie

Susan Lynette Hedegaard

Jacob Peter Gorton

Minahaj Ali Umatia

Benjamin James Riley-Winters

Brendan Craig Baxter

Danielle Rae Holman

Wade Ronald Byth

Benjamin Stuart Agnew

Timothy Luke Rodgers

Michael John Mcgurgan

Robyn Elizabeth Brown

Lucas Cassius Bennett

Christopher Andrew O'Neill

Yazzmin Meredith Malcolm

Casey Peter O'Dea

Travis Daniel Taylor

Callum Kevin Trevor Townson

Hayley Georgia Hughes

Jessica Rose Finnigan

Euni Hamlyn-Harris

Jordan Elizabeth Carole Matthews

Gary William White

Brendan Gerard Kearney

Joshua Benjamin Wilson

Annegret Kirsten Frank

Jake Alan Robson

Raj Shiu Kumar

Samuel John Teitzel

Daniel David Guinea

Raymond John Jenkins

Samantha Tessa Massey

Daniel Bert Willemse

Conor James Kemp

Daniel Adam Gubecka

Ethan Mark Campbell

Tracy Lloyd Clancy

Andrew Nicola Reec Ater

Ashley Campbell Burke

Jessica May Dunlop

Shane Peter Simpson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24