FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Hayden John Backman
Lincoln Jody Gander
Bradley John Ponting
Luke Augustas Turnham
Dylan Kane Gniel
Justin Harry Huxtable
April Amanda Mcnaught
Jason Paul Brown
Shannon James Davis
Aaron Christopher Dorrington
Roy Danny Wells
Zachary William Pearse
Jonathan Mark Robert Ashton
Mustafa Abdelrahman
Desiree Staker
Cherie Jade Pape
Nathan George Bright
Sheree Lorraine Russell
Connie Flett
Daniel Francis Heffernan
Zuleikah-Shary Jane Kennedy-Millsteed
Nathaniel John Matthews
Jasmine Glynda Van Welie
Joel John Williams
Reade Adam Bell
Billy John Dixon
Brett Daniel Frazer
Rebecca Joy Hlodik
Callum Connor Verkerk Hood
Tim Christian Ruder
Tyson James Thomas
Timothy Frank Ceolin
Scott Williams
Sarah Louise Webber
Sebastian Claude Fuchs
Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody
Casey Craig Woodhead
Jamie Brett Cowan
Taylor James Mcgrath
Brendon John Nolan
Katelin Maree Shambrook
George Trevor Guthrie
Damien John Kevin Quinn
Kristal Dianne Hartley
Jorja Kele Phillips
Daniel Gebretensay
Joseph Wolf Owais
Amou Mabior Arok Amou
Douglas Richard Mayne
Craig Edward Carroll
Tiana Skye Kerr
Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie
Nabeel Suliman Anglo
Cindy Lee Bowden
Cody John Schloss
Jonathon Mark Robert Ashton
Duncan Stewart Mcwhirter
Raylene Knox
Ricki-Lee Jonsen
Jake Andrew Taylor
Roderick John Patterson
Michael Hughes
Rami El Haddad
Melissa Doreen Murphy
Kelly Lee Vlek
Daryl Joseph Headley
Thamsanqua Jr Mlotshwa
Ivan Russell Little
Blaise Luke Linnett
Antonio Iezzi
Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel
Tahlia Laya-Ariana Stickens
Katherine Frances Schwennesen
Liam Mathew Daumann
Tracy Lloyd Clancy
Kaya Mokohiti T Reweti
Renee Le Holmes
Travis John Baker
Shaun David Molenda
Anthony Scott Scowcroft
Grant Lachlan Whatmore
Akon Victoria Deng
Rebecca Mclaren
Peter William Ellis
Stephanie Margaret Di Tommaso
Dafydd Evans
James Adam Tyack
Eliana Josephine Foou
James George Mcpherson
Tammi Lecia Clarke
Lisa Joanne Barnett
Sam Faneco
Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu
Cal William Meehan
Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel
Jaron Richard Schoon
Timothy Kyle Waghorn
Matthew Phillip Harwood
James Gervase Shanahan
Angus Ross Lihou
Daniel John Harrison
Todd William Matthews
Steven Robert Ross Martin
Adam Edward Moule
Giles Hammond Clayton
Reece James Albert Bood
Peter Noel Eves
Bradley Francis Greene
Kylie Leanne Pannell
Lachlan Peter Blake
Tianna Marlene Willis
Aaron John Porter
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8