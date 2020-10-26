Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, October 26

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Rachael Bell

Marc Henry

Dante James Cameron

Christopher John Crowe

Craig Douglas

Emily Roma

Gregory Stephen Kite

Vincent O'Dempsey

Yves William David Greenhill

Tanzeela Bi Khan

Trong Patrick Nguyen

Zach Michael Featherstone

Jodi Ann Green

Adrian Stephen William Hing

William Kyal Beeken

Alexander Jonathan Formenton

Wilson Gregory

Beau Gregory Langley

Christopher Patrick Leary

Christopher Edward Owen Hill

Paul Daniel Ellis

Cian Bennis

Lincoln Patrick Conquest

Aleksander Kornel

Robert Scott Tofler

Madeleine Louise Vanriet

Scott Owen Elliott

Sergey Alexeev

Shawn James Kubik

Believe Ndayishimiye

Jadee Walker

Bianca Louise Alexanderson

Grant Ian Ross

Michael Ashley Luke Smee

Kai Tan

Zachary Jack Thornton

Jared Ryan Williams

Joshua Lord

Veit Sigmund Jenke

Kristie Michelle Stratton

Kurt Cecil Seaton

Colin William Macvicar

Michael John Featherstone

Liam Isaac Drumm

Paul James Drummond

Bruce Nairne Crighton

Leah Elizabeth Stringer

Said Mohamud Abdi

Andrew Thomas Blight

Matthew John Frame

Europe Chand

Aprim Pal Singh Cheema

Courtney Kathleen Estelle Golby

Tyng-Yeu Yan

Paul Canham

Myles Ryan Bickle

Reece James Albert Bood

Perry John Gummer

Dowall Robert Larsen

Jagmeet Singh Sohal

Johnathon Christopher Pavletich

Kathrine Jean Haniotis

Cody James Seymour Lawler

Dana-Marie Pearse

Craig Froome

Carrisa Ann Stolk

Rhys Lewis Thomas

David Steven Sorban

David Peter Christ

Beau Koorockin

Alexander Hakal Monsour

Hai Ngoc Tran

Michael William Pershouse

Andrew Clive Ellis

Paul Anthony Kelsall

Corey Algie

Richard John Marlborough

Craig Stephen Goold

Manumalo Salue

Azhar Ahmed

Andrew John Brom

Mariah Jayne Wastell

James Daniel Durham

Kimberley Tina Deans

Wolf Brock Cameron

Robert James Newham

Gavin Owen William Georgetown

Clinton James Mackie

Kym Michelle Bailey

Emmanuel Jackson

Liam James Macginley

Malcolm Douglas Severinsen

Conah Ryley Morrissey-Harvey

Maddison Avice

Rikki James Oliver

Sky Louise Letts

Tobi James Arnold

Lewis James Edhouse

Jimmie Chet Heterick

Thomas Alexander Ratahi Mamaku

Elizabeth Dawn Pearce

Janet L Davey

Clint Victor Beeston

Daniel Joseph Gregory

Mitchell Troy Plehan

Timothy Paul Randel

Stacey Ann Mann

Jatin Narsey

Olivia Jean Shallcross

Kanghao Yang

Nicholas Anthony Day

Peter John Karagiannakis

Geordan Leslee James Mercer

Matthew James King

Spencer Lawrence Browne

Biannca Vivienne Pitt-Davidson

Aidan Dale Meier-Collins

James Martyn Boaden

Alisha Erin Robinson

Sonya Lynn Sowerby

Chaney Leigh Swyny

Tom Ho

Marco David Bortoli

Damien Patrick Silver

Kierin Charles Pitcher

Jasey Keepa Harrison

Mark Development And Construction

Jeremy Ry Prickett

Jesse Alexander Terrantroy

Lisa Jane Ikanivere

Jaswinder Singh

Peter Gregory John Fielden

Mustafa Ozmen

Juan Carlos Cardenas Casallas

Clayton Kelly

Jayden Andrew Swatton

Craig Jeffrey Ross

Nicholas Stimson Francis

Mark John Mottinelli

Dane Brian Holton

Thomas Shaun Oconnor

Asadullah Khan

Andrew Crettenden

Darryl John Clancy

Wooju Hyeong

David Bruce Domingo

Peter Alan Nisbet

Kyle Anthony White

Scott Robert Hansen

Antony Owen Weller

Abraham Desmond Whitinui

Izaiah Paparoa Romia

Ben Alexander Townson

Brent Arthur Rose

Luke Augustine Stratton

Gurjot Singh

Alosman Ajanovic

Emily Nicole Bagrowski

Jessica Brooke Mcdonald

Stevan Firic

Connor Allen Gater

Brina Sherrie Hinton

Cody Michael Mcmillan

Liam James Jordan-Marsland

Matthew George Sawden

Jade Samantha Hogan

Boe Michael Appleton

Roisin Donaghy

Courtney Alexandra Helmers

Joshua Leslie Martin

Ayesha Shaye Dey

Aidan Michael Wolff

Kurun Yackiel Ruska-Fisher

Rajesh Manche

Anthony Norman Micale

James Lindsay Parry

Darren Timothy James Patterson

Liam Lawrence Sheppard

Angel-Lucianna Aria-Leung Vesna

Jessey Steven Bell

Jason Andre Jorgensen

Tyson Leigh Sojan-Hunter

Mohamed Kenneh

Matthew Johne Buchanan

Lachlan William Thiel

Jo-Ann Tracey Battye

Stephen Bryant Wright

Lance Gregory Coolwell

Beth Jane Pennisi

Matthew David Jackson

Hamse Mohamud

Beau Jacob Orchard

Alan Robert Ralph

Raimonds Aleksander Kangur

Damien Allan Cunningham

Shane Peter Chidgzey

Brandon Clint Porter

Jackson Alexander Small

Melinda Louise Austin

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

Matt James Nolan

Jade Rose French

Dereck Iria Chase

Piet Luan Ta

Helena Machol

Curtis Rowen Thompson

Anthony Shane Hislop

Farshid Mirzadeh

Dominic Edmund Hansson

Aziz Ur Rehman

Nicholas James Soles

Mark Anthony Davis

Brandon James Ogborne

Jak Quinn Swayn

Roberta Silva Porto

Kye James Bowen

Beau Andrew John Smith

Sean Douglas Broom

Daniel Alexander Connors

William Gaffney

Brock Kevin Martin

Paul Michael David

Christopher Lee Knox

Chad Lee Symons

Sade Mohamed

Yu Liu

Steven Michael Campbell

Alexander Richard Black

Benjamin John Kimber

Cheyenne Paige B Harmatz

Dwayne Walter Mccarthy

Abdirahman Aden Warsame

Kara-Lee Jackson

Kelly Nicole Small

Robert Jeffrey Campbell

Danelle Rose Sheen

Nathan James Victor Gardiner

Stephanie Maree Sangster

Clive Ronald Lewis Brimble

Simranjit Singh Jhajj

Ashley Gordon Wecker

Huanran Zhang

Lauren Kate Kruger

Jonathon David Watson

Dane Holton

Rebecca Lee Callaghan

