Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Shahin Mahmood
Aabhimanyu Gupta
Raymond James Gibson
Stephen John Copley
Slavco Petreski
Robert Leonard Rose
Gavan Paul Sheppard
Brisbane Fishermans Co-Operative Pty Ltd
Moiiti Jack Nikora
Wayne Clifford Moffatt
Michael John Pomplun
Mark Andrew Hill
Riley Edward Lewis Mallett
Leslie Scott Saunders
Alexis Pierre Devis
Sarah Regina Esposo
David Bryan Capper
Department Of Transport
Shani Anita Dunlop
Michael James Gitsham
Beau Da Dra
Wayne John Yanko
Jake Scott Tyson
Gian Salvadori
Alec James Bendall
David John Eardley
Jamie Rodney Albert Hoeksema
Daniel George Adamsons
Samantha Michaela Conquest
Erika Ty Hamilton Mcglinn
Dean Christian Apps
Shane Lindsay Kent
Brodie James Dewinter
Nikita Dhaval Upadhyay
Justin Paul Harrison
Joshua Robert Stewart
Kaven Geffrey Talavave
Calman Jermaine Clevens
Zeljko Grbic
Raymond Russell House
Matthew Wallis Williams
Kieran John Mowen
Kristi Joanne Beggs
Jason Mark Mills
Samantha Jane Stride
Wilson Gregory
Mehran Faraji
Edward Norton Liekefett
Elizabeth Jane Maranda
Melissa Russo
Kym Mai Landsdowne
Paul Leslie Nelson
Tanya Louise Barr
Justin Anthony Rom
Jordan Alexander Duncan
Thomas Robert Newton Morgan
Joanna Maria Kho
Hadi Zarandi
Dragan Djuric
Matthew David Taylor
Eddy Bangana
Aaron James Hernandez
David Joseph Simpson
Beau Edward Cunningham
Phoenix Nugent
Ross Whelan
Jed Cameron Gillham
Jonathan George Simpson
Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson
Wolf Brock Cameron
Conor Ian Patterson
Skye Marie Paton
Matthew Braden Schulz
Brighton Brightmore Tsvaira
Trent Michael George Stollery
Hayley Joy Bucholz
Lisa Jane Ikanivere
Darren Alan Strugnell
Donny Paul Foai
Roland Hirokazu Simons
Lindsay Jay Harbour
Christopher Leigh Gurnett
Dylan James Harris
Kodie Hodges
Christopher Pinzone
Clinton Gary Wade
Michael David Bartlett
Curt Michael Casey
Kairasu Shipping S.A
Ian Ronald Crowden
David Edward Wheatley
Aleksandr Korovin
Hayley Marie Brett
Maree Mavis Crabtree
John Daniel Houlihan
Kathryn Mcphail
Timothy Joel Savige
Deborah Shotton
James Michael Waugh
Andrew Scott Mcalpine
Travis Anthony Hilton
Keith Ross Whyte
Kylie Leanne Pannell
Joe Palermo
Liam Alexander Campbell
Phillip Shane Mclean
Olsson Industries Pty Ltd
Adam Thomson
Nathan Nicoiai
Mitchell Max Selby
Edward Harold Alan Wilson
Anthony Stuart Fowler
Carly Maree Webb
Law Yu
Matthew James Hamann
Lachlan Peter Blake
Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully
Kaitlin Christine Warren
Michael Bryan Roebuck
Basem Salloum
Jarrod Alexander Solway
Andrew Laurence Chatto
Todd Jay Sullivan
James Carstairs-Patten
Stephen Mell-Yetman
Mark James Seaniger
Melissa Sue Gamble
Kristen Patricia Macleod
Graham William Henningson
Dante James Cameron
Karen Margaret Johnston
Kimberley Tina Deans
Eamon Michael Perry
Ashley Mihiata Cook
Anthony Allan Oborne
Nicole Angela Zarglis
Anthony James Coughlan
Scott William Coates
Henery Nghath
Pedros Whitley Ramoni
Kylie Jane Nixon
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, December 4