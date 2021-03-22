FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Grace Evelyne Clunn
Kerrie Therese Crocker
Angela Maree Welsh
Muhammad Abdullah
Kameron Thomas Degac
Dilsher Singh Dhillon
Justin Matthew Paul Hartman
Brendon Gary Cropper
Lachlan John Baxter
Dean Scott Hasler
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Nathan John Freeman
Richard Matthew Bartulin
Jayde Louise Gallagher
Andrew John Millar
Martin James Kelly
Jasmina Petrovic
Trent Lee Turnbull
William Sanchez
Bowie Sheng Papa
Danelle Rose Sheen
Lawrence Eid
Troy Kenneth Dornbusch
Jeffery James Eather Tsiliris
Jeffrey Kennedy
Zachary William Ainge
Melinda Anne Preece
Brent Arthur Rose
Ben Alexander Townson
Gean-Paul Kenneth Thornthwaite
Edward James Lee
Aprim Pal Singh Cheema
Luke Jeffrey Jay
Kaid Heith Millers
Narayan-Das Balaam
Charlotte Ashanti Porter
Melissa Joanne Callaghan
Matthew Robert Soe
Adam Lee Utz
Justin Michael Faulkner
Raimonds Aleksander Kangur
Ann Louise Burgh
Kristian Daely
Tyson George Clarke
Tristan James Godfrey
Troy Anthony Booth
Destry Steven Rex Johnson
Duc Thang Truong
Simon James Mctaggart
Ian James Wright
Jason Andrew Wooldridge
David John Stapleton
Eric Christiansen
Matthew James Chippendale
Suzanne Maree Mcguire
Dustin Drego
Kieren Hugh Henry
Sarah Paula Hernandez
Catherine Marjorie Gerrard
Laura Fay Foley
Judical Officer
Susan Elizabeth Wench
Shaun Andrew Morrison
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Michelle Elleney Tagu
Miroslav Marjanovic
Narada Jade Cutajar
Benjamin Micheal Williams
Kenneth Wayne Jensen
Brock Kevin Martin
Joshua Todd Pilcher
Kirsten Ann Sullivan
Anthony Norman Micale
Clare Michelle Graham
Bryan Anthony Swift
Lachlan Archer Hampson
Ethan Saxon Brady
Brendon Bandman
Adam Brent Sullivan
Dylan Jake Anthony Bock
Mark Stewart Cohen
Heath Jarrod Lewis
Ian Andrew Wood
Jacqueline Anne Brown
Diquan Erwin Lloyd Fisher
Craig Steven Ungerer
Christopher John Ballantine-Jones
Hayley Joy Bucholz
Leslie Maxwell Cunningham
Davood Haghdan
Kurun Yackiel Ruska-Fisher
Bowe John Baker
Robert Mark Cooper
Gordon Bradford
Tural Mustafayev
Nicholas Aaron Kowalonek
Alexandre Geraud Richmond-Sinclair
Alistair James Patterson
Duran Raimund Duncan
Courtney Kathleen Estelle Golby
Dominic Jay Guy
Raymon Diep
Hanna Victoria Whalen Peard
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Jacinta Lee Swain
Mohd Hassan Amir Hussain
Michael Ferguson
Yu Liu
Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez
Isaiah Jerome Fitzpatrick
Brian John Hudson
Michael Raymond John Harrison
Kurt Sijmen Grunbauer
Ngoc Bich Tran
Stephen John Cooney
Lincoln James Spall
Aaron Lee Glenton
Michaela Blanche Fergus
Roami Dakota Williams
William Walter Akseli Mclachlan
Adrian Worth Johnson
Mark Allan Spajic
James Delaney
Jackson Dean Hasler
Elijah Blaine Lorenzo
Anh Tuan Nguyen
Jason Butcher
Mark Allan Holloway
Michael Kenneth Taylor
Jacquelin Rowena Ivory
Jessica Anne Mcdowall
Lubo Lubinko Raskovic
Mark John Thurbon
Mandy Sarah-Joan Watene
Terri Anne Hasler
Andre Simon Kobayaty
Kenneth William Jacobi
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Megan Lee Mardy Omundson
Ashleigh Aletta Roza
Daniel Peter Clayton
Jordan Matthew Ashwell
Moi-Biyan Kesselly
Paul Ennis Kelly
Mohammad Safayat Khadem
Michael Brian Pattison
Gerald George Stone
Jaskaran Singh Sangha
Mitchel Blake Scruton
Shane Leimeister
Dylan James Nelson
Kevin Edward Robinson
Manumalo Salue
Bradley James Mendola
Joseph David Dunshea
Michael John Campbell
David Stanley Hindle
Jeffrey James Eather Tsiliris
Kathryn Singleton
Richard Charles Atkinson
Steven-Brett Downham
Wendy Zorayda Serrano
Graham John Patterson
Madeline Rae Hough
Elijah Kilmel Kiddie
Sky Louise Letts
James Edward Nicola
Christopher Michael Wellington
Hayden William Johnson
Rakesh Krishnan
Emily Louise Ross
Tyler Jay Austin
Matthew Ryan Volpe
Juan Carlos Cardenas Casallas
Luke Jay
Cody Aaron Mason
Michael Craig Hogan
Luke Dean Pokorski
Lewis Julian Crosswell
Lewis Adam Comb
Theresa Anne Hearn
Liam James Macginley
Ricky James Boots
Alex Sean Mead
Alisha Maree Mcnamara
Brett William Deakin
Daniel James Egan
Luke James Thiedeman
John Richard Macdonald
Daniel James Lloyd
Coskun Jaques Marius
Think Tank Management Pty Ltd
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Paul George Brasch
Joel James Fullarton
Joshua Alan White
Christopher Michael Sjoert Reussien
Andrew Peter Chalmers
Lucas Randall Beatson
Harrison Vincent Brown
Tun-Pin Wei
Jason Le Roy Forbes
Paul John Montgomery
Belinda Hui Cheng Yong
Ian Andrew Phillips
August George Louis Zanatta
Tyler Maclaren Espinosa
Samantha Lee Byrne
Brand Hero Pty Ltd
Christopher David Feeney
Karl Heinz Hasler
Luke Aaron Jones
Joseph Paul Carpenter
Terence Tung Le
Darryn Robert Mickelo
Ausage Charlie Atilua Valeni
Ann Campbell Brown
Phillip David John Mcdowell
Daniel Steven Smith
Gina Natalia T M L Punch
Wayne Henry Buttenshaw
Daniel Sean Lindsay
Matthew John Phillips
William John Harding
Benjamin Paul Skinner
Brittany Jayne Ivy Wickham
Hanzhao Shao
Jessica May Dunlop
Christian Lui
Corey Douglas Murphy
Kellie Anne Edwards
Ruth Sophia Stuurman
Jason Gary Maguire
Poasa Soi Toomata
Terrence Michael Cullinane
Michael Gavin Lovejoy
Blain Deon Robertson
Andrew John Dargusch
Bradley Dwayne Dunn
Terrence Michael Hordern
Yusa Solak
Liam Isaac Drumm
Jason Moana Rimene
Dillon John Morgan
Mubarak Abdirizak Aideed
Jozsef Antal
Chloe Grace Lee Brodie
Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper
Kirsty Frost
