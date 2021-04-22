FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Christopher John Pischke
Renee Pearl Roberts
Benjamin Caulton
Ronald Ray Cora
Michael John Denholm
Corey John Mcnamara
Michael Paul O'Halloran
Nikki Patricia Whittle
Michella Yvoone Lane
Nicholas Paul Howe
Daniel Joseph Ahwang
Dean Michael Metcalfe
Nathan Renata Jones
Andrew Ross Schoonder
Department Of Transport And Main Roads
Jeffrey Kennedy
Christopher David Baker
Melanie Gai Hambleton
Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans
William Douglas Walker
Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk
Aurelio Magnano San Lio
Clayton Peter Mcmartin
Ryan Prosser
Harrison Kenneth Metzger
Brooke Ashley Prouten
May Catherine Madsen
Dennis Auelua Fepuleai
Elvira Williams
Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark
Morgan Kate Nelson
Luke James Collings
Adrian John Ashton
Alexander Gregor
Callum Michael Stewart
Kumar Sidarth
Sunil Bains
Fazhili Joshua Majaliwa
Logan Paige Gould
Jordan Anthony Miller
Robert Dean Morgan
Kelly Louise Munro
Michelle Mcdonald
Janine Elizabeth Edgar
Phoebe Maree Grealy
Gregory John Kingdom
Luke Gregory Scotney
Peter William John Christiaans
Paula Andrea Alvarez Herrera
Benjamin Foster
Dannielle Veronica Ungerer
Nathan Leonard Whitehead
Claudia Evelyn-Ann Crocker
Jae Daniel Saunders
Brooke Elizabeth Anderson
Rowland Muntala Adams
Syazwan Pengiran
Alan James Murphy
Justin Sidney Mccarthy
Joseph James Weldon
Stephen Wayne Frost
Mostayn Alam
Sergey Alexeev
Jamal Mohammed Gujarati
Brandon Bruce Silva
Rebecca Bundi
Graham John Mason
Laura Alys Waymouth
Dougal Robertson Vincent
Josiah Richard Hollingsworth
Hamilton John Gillingham
Alan Whitley
Warren James Yunker
Paul Klaas Colyn Huisman
Roberto Cariola
Joshua Jermaine Junior Mcgregor
Samantha Jane Von Nida
Chantal Anita Dennis
Kathleen Johnson
Jessica Mary Ford
Reid Patrick Turner
Desmond James Williams
Egide Bigirimana
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22