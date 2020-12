Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dion Paul Morgan

Geoffrey William Dowling

Melena Carol Phineasa

Kathleen Maree Combo

Tallis Raymond George

Ruth Jacquilin Currie

Craig Gordon Hopkins

Neil Russell Samuel Watcho

Ashley Robert Watcho

Cedric Septiumus Ernest Davies

Dale Clarice Bone

Desma Laverne May Reynolds

Vanessa Janice Maree Cobbo

Tylisha Sarah Maree Pitt

Anthony Samuel Dynevor

Joanne Fay George

Sam Duncan Murray

Christopher Rubon Rodgers

Grant William Henry

Madeline Jane Williams

Shamus Selwyn Georgetown

Lester Roderick Malone

Tareta Davidson

Aileen Lyn Michelle Dynevor

Denzel Dynevor

Caleb Dwayne Langton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Cherbourg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 16