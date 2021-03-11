Menu
Cherbourg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Meesha Daisy Ruth Blair

Shaye'Keim Luwannah Jai'Ann Fisher

Shantelle Lylamaree Aubrey

Shari Marna Davidson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Cherbourg Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

cherbourg magistrates court

