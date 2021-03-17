FULL LIST: Cherbourg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ruth Jacquilin Currie
Shanice Leslie Twaddle
Leila Loris Cobbo
Dion Paul Morgan
Tylisha Sarah Maree Pitt
Theo Khall Jesse Fisher
Kristal Patricia Shirley Douglas
Vanessa Janice Maree Cobbo
Desma Laverne May Reynolds
Neil Russell Samuel Watcho
Denzel Dynevor
Meesha Daisy Ruth Blair
Elizabeth Janice Davidson
Alexander Charles Thomas Speedy
Jordan Paul V S Watson
Keisha Ann-Marie Bone
Ann Elizabeth Bond
Lawrence Herbert Dalton
William Gregory Hopkins
Melena Carol Phineasa
