FULL LIST: Cherbourg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
17th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ruth Jacquilin Currie

Shanice Leslie Twaddle

Leila Loris Cobbo

Dion Paul Morgan

Tylisha Sarah Maree Pitt

Theo Khall Jesse Fisher

Kristal Patricia Shirley Douglas

Vanessa Janice Maree Cobbo

Desma Laverne May Reynolds

Neil Russell Samuel Watcho

Denzel Dynevor

Meesha Daisy Ruth Blair

Elizabeth Janice Davidson

Alexander Charles Thomas Speedy

Jordan Paul V S Watson

Keisha Ann-Marie Bone

Ann Elizabeth Bond

Lawrence Herbert Dalton

William Gregory Hopkins

Melena Carol Phineasa

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Cherbourg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 17

