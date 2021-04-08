Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WHO'S UP: Cherbourg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shari Marna Davidson

Irene Amanda Lee Jacobs

Trevor Ralph Davidson

Martina Amber Weazel

Shantelle Lylamaree Aubrey

Sophia Latoya Grace Weazel

Shaye'Keim Luwannah Jai'Ann Fisher

Sylvia Rose Weazel

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Cherbourg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8

More Stories

cherbourg magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Accusations of serious misconduct against Queensland teachers skyrocketed during the pandemic last year, with a startling increase in disciplinary complaints.

        Alleged drink driver busted five times over legal limit

        Premium Content Alleged drink driver busted five times over legal limit

        Crime A South Burnett man will face court after police caught him driving more than five...

        Details released after motorbike riders pelvis ‘crushed’

        Premium Content Details released after motorbike riders pelvis ‘crushed’

        News Investigations are continuing after a woman was flown to hospital with ‘crushed...

        Driver flees scene of Tarong crash, man flown to hospital

        Premium Content Driver flees scene of Tarong crash, man flown to hospital

        Breaking A man was flown to hospital after swerving to avoid a driver travelling on the...