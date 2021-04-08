WHO'S UP: Cherbourg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shari Marna Davidson

Irene Amanda Lee Jacobs

Trevor Ralph Davidson

Martina Amber Weazel

Shantelle Lylamaree Aubrey

Sophia Latoya Grace Weazel

Shaye'Keim Luwannah Jai'Ann Fisher

Sylvia Rose Weazel

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Cherbourg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8