A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Joshua Keith Flood

Tuhau Keipara Kapea

Brody Laurence Guy Leclerc

Mark William Owens

Christopher Francis Adams

Jeffrey Alexander Richar Clevens

Leslie Michael John Purcell

Kelly-Marie Hill

Dailin Warren Liedemann

Kevin James Nicol

Hayley Maree Scott

Daniel Joseph Davidson

Nathan George Cantwell

Peter Joseph Shepherd

Robert Cooper Stephens-Pugh

Rory William Hockins

Colin James Dennis Watson

Rebecca Joy Morgan

Hassan Elhusseini

Cidhe Lee

Jaimee-Leigh Atkins

Macy Rose Patti

Blake Scott Freeman-Frances

Michael Keith Andersen

Alexander Stevenson

Robert David Castle

Berend Klazema

Bevan Albert Vagg

Hannah Ryan Leu

Cory Mervyn Sutton

