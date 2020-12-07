Menu
Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, December 7
Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
7th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Irene Amanda Lee Jacobs

Jamie Michaelle Ann Laurenceson

Matthew Alan Butler

Michel John-Bruce Hood

Samantha Anne Carpenter

Bruce Alexander Taylor

Matthew Ralph Hegarty

Jason Mitchell Boag

Darryl Andrew Booth

Jonathon Neville Kapernick

Steven Alfred Watcho

James Derek Stephen

Christopher Edwin Weston

Joshua Thomas Riedl

Matthew Benjamin Charles Chapman

Colin James Dennis Watson

Christopher Paul Elffmoff

John Francis Brooks

Kalleb Novak

Mathew Ian Thomas Coupe

Nicholas Wayne Swan

Curtis Dale Hayden

