Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Department Of Transport And Main Roads

John Newbrey

Michelle Diane Poole

Lachlan Robert Evans

Matthew Garcie

Stevie-Marie Abel

Scott Henschen

Laura Newbrey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5

