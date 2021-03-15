Menu
Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

William Leslie Twaddle

Shanon Leath Washington

Zachary William Richards

Kaleb James Buchholz

Anthony James Waldron

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

