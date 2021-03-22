FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kayla Leigh Weston

Jonathon Neville Kapernick

Melissa Francine Bond

Kym Maree Ellis

Shane David James

Benjamin Wayne Klease

Jackson Mark Hart

Shantelle Amanda Brandtner

Leim Douglas Strickland

Codey Mitchell Gleich

Jeffrey Alexander Richard Clevens

Robert George Duncan

Gordon James Kelly

Cameron Francis Gash

Joshua Keith Flood

Quinama Renee Rachel Twaddle

William Mitchell Hayes

Ricky Adam Willmot

Teresa Marie Christie

Matthew Robert Edwards

Ross Andrew Graham Phillott

Tyler Dean Seaward

Raylene Lee Watcho

Luke Tyson Strickland

Brenton Johanne Brandtner

Graham Laurence Hutchison

Damian James Jurgensen

Tyreece Elijah Mervyn Simpson

Geoffrey Ian Brown

David Phillip Jameson

Lydiah May Phoenix

Jye Anthony Bloye

Skye Jennifer Brown

Jamie Samual Johnson

Daniel John Bell

Jorg Peter Rennett

Paul Frederick Crook

Kaycee Jayd Byrne

Joe Gatti

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22