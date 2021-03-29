Menu
Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ashley Cambell Smith

Bronwyn Shayne Williams

Byren Mason Damm

Roy Chacko

Roger William White

Kenneth William Bone

Mark Ronald Warren

Sosaia Sipu Fatafehi

Tiare-Rangi Kapea

Mathew William David G Lindsay

Joshua Mark Skvaridlo

Jasmine Maree Arnold

Gary Anthony William Green

Jundamarra David Wirepa

Natasha Rose Smallwood

Julie Ann Seymour

Amy Lee

Dennis Norman Kerkow

Kimberley Alice Smith

Jude Joseph Bauer

Kade Nathan Hazelton

Blake Scott Freeman-Frances

Delores Maree Goltz

Istvan Nyitrai

Dempsey Robert-James Jacobs

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

