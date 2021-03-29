FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ashley Cambell Smith
Bronwyn Shayne Williams
Byren Mason Damm
Roy Chacko
Roger William White
Kenneth William Bone
Mark Ronald Warren
Sosaia Sipu Fatafehi
Tiare-Rangi Kapea
Mathew William David G Lindsay
Joshua Mark Skvaridlo
Jasmine Maree Arnold
Gary Anthony William Green
Jundamarra David Wirepa
Natasha Rose Smallwood
Julie Ann Seymour
Amy Lee
Dennis Norman Kerkow
Kimberley Alice Smith
Jude Joseph Bauer
Kade Nathan Hazelton
Blake Scott Freeman-Frances
Delores Maree Goltz
Istvan Nyitrai
Dempsey Robert-James Jacobs
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29