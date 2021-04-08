Menu
WHO'S UP: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Arshell Colin Hopkins

Matthew Alan Butler

Byren Mason Damm

Nicholas Wayne Swan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8

