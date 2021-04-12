Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today:
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Allen, Poppy Rose
Axleby, Matthew James
Bishell, Jody John Arthur
Blackburn, David
Bonwick, Jeremy Leslie
Brooks, John Francis
Brown, Thea Ann
Brydon, Mark Laurence
Butler, Tyson Dylan
Clarke, Gregory Lee
Clevens, Jeffrey Alexander Richard
Coleman, Richard Frederick George
Cross, Corey
Davidson, Lorraine Rachel
Deaves-Bowe, Maddison Kathleen
Donaldson, Stephanie Daune
Ellul, Tyson Alexander
Fatafehi, Sosaia Sipu
Fisher, Conor Taylor
Frizzi, Matthew Charles
Gash, Cameron Francis
Green, Alicia Maree
Green, Gary Anthony William
Harvey, Waveney Wendy
Hayden, Curtis Dale
Hayes, William Mitchell
Hoghes, John Luke
Hood, Michel John-Bruce
Kuchtin, Martin
Lee, Amy
Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone
Mcgrady, Shannara Ann
Mcgrath, Bryan Desmond Edward
Mcmahon, Brett
Miller, Lachlan Charles
Nash, Shania Rose
Owens, Bryony Angel
Pettigrew, Mitchell Alan Charles
Sieprawski, Mateusz Piotr
Skvaridlo, Joshua Mark
Smith, Jadden Charles
Stolzenberg, Benjamin David
Stubbs, Samuel Adam Michael
Tetabo, Iutin
Tomlinson, Jessica Elisabeth
Tumeth, Janice May
Twaddle, Quinama Renee Rachel
Vaaua, Rex Aliver Kari
Wadsworth, Jay Lee
Walters, Nathan Roderick
Watcho, Raylene Lee
Watson, Colin James Dennis
Whitfield, Reagan Bevan
Williams, Allan Kenneth
Wilson, John Andrew
Wood, Gregory Duane