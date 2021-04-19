Menu
Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lachlan Charles Miller

Phillip Carr

Robert George Duncan

Matthew Robert Edwards

Steven George Arthur Brett

Jasmine Maree Arnold

Richard Frederick George Coleman

Robert Jon Holland

Skye Jennifer Brown

William Leslie Twaddle

Sidney John Paff Williams

Nathan Troy Cobbo

Joe Gatti

David Phillip Jameson

Gary Anthony William Green

Delores Maree Goltz

Gregory Lee Clarke

Blake Scott Freeman-Frances

Amanda Marie Jensen

Roy Leslie Glenn Jacobs

Daniel John Bell

Rhiannon Kathleen Kingdom

Bryce Curtis Soanes

Jakeel Cody Arnold Paul Gadd

Kayla Leigh Weston

Brody Bryan Griggs

Sosaia Sipu Fatafehi

Robert William Tones

Tyler Dean Seaward

Codey Mitchell Gleich

Justin Brian Mcmahon

Taylor James Waddell

Jeffrey Alexander Richar Clevens

Jacob Anthony Joseph Anderson

Conan Freeman Chanovre

Shane David Richards

Caleb Dwayne Langton

Kristy Maree Wilkinson

Anthony Quintain King

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19

