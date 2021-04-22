Menu
Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Amanda Marie Jensen

Blake Scott Freeman-Frances

Kieron Lee Cobbo

Quinama Renee Rachel Twaddle

Nathan John Kelly-Adams

