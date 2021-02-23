Menu
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Branden John Hedley Prescott

Elston Roy Blair

Tiwana La'Shundra Ann Fisher

Michael Keith Aubrey

Zephaniah Herbert Graham

Ann Elizabeth Bond

Joshua Harry Law

Dylan William Absalom

Cyril Nicholas John Chapman

Gary Joseph Carter

Kenneth William Bone

Iziah Graham Vince Fisher

Tyson John Edwin Hanks

Lisa Marie Stokes

Jordan Paul V S Watson

Shaun Leonard Walsh

Olga Lucille Chambers

Travis Anthony Boole

Jackson Alexander Simpson

Scott Victor Stevens-Power

Mervyn James Purcell

Derek James Jerome

Alexander Lee Fear

Caleb Dwayne Langton

Gary David Northcott

Brendan James Osborne

Peter Raymond Smith

Kate Elizabeth Keating-Mckee

Tiesha Phonea Faith Fisher

Kacee Maddison Oberle

Josephine Elizabeth Mountney-Smith

