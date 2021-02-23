FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Branden John Hedley Prescott
Elston Roy Blair
Tiwana La'Shundra Ann Fisher
Michael Keith Aubrey
Zephaniah Herbert Graham
Ann Elizabeth Bond
Joshua Harry Law
Dylan William Absalom
Cyril Nicholas John Chapman
Gary Joseph Carter
Kenneth William Bone
Iziah Graham Vince Fisher
Tyson John Edwin Hanks
Lisa Marie Stokes
Jordan Paul V S Watson
Shaun Leonard Walsh
Olga Lucille Chambers
Travis Anthony Boole
Jackson Alexander Simpson
Scott Victor Stevens-Power
Mervyn James Purcell
Derek James Jerome
Alexander Lee Fear
Caleb Dwayne Langton
Gary David Northcott
Brendan James Osborne
Peter Raymond Smith
Kate Elizabeth Keating-Mckee
Tiesha Phonea Faith Fisher
Kacee Maddison Oberle
Josephine Elizabeth Mountney-Smith
