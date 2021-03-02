Menu
Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 2
Crime

FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
2nd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tyson John Edwin Hanks

Michael Peter Russell

Grant George Meiers

Tyreece Gyemore

Daniel Murnane Daw

Yarran O'Rourke

Isaiah Bond

Jeremy Lee Whitaker

Cyril Nicholas John Chapman

Scott Victor Stevens-Power

Peter Allen Bassett

Brett Roland Burke

Paraone Hamiora Rapaki Davis

Brandon Joshua Goodwin

Liam Norman Gene Byers

Robert Joseph Somers

Cindy Michele Platt

Karen Elizabeth Graham

Sharon Anne Spina

Rolland Frank Doctor

Devan Morgan

Tennille Pam Thompson

